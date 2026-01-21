Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, on Wednesday, welcomed international delegates from 70 countries for the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management-2026, hosted by the Election Commission of India, at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi.

The three-day programme includes general and plenary sessions of Election Management Bodies (EMBs), including the Inaugural Session, EMB Leaders' Plenary, EMB Working Group Meetings, and thematic sessions focusing on global electoral issues, model international electoral standards, and innovations and best practices in electoral processes.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: Woman Bites Off Husband's Tongue After Dispute Over Egg Curry, Doctors Say Severed Portion Cannot Be Reattached Even After Surgery; Case Registered.

IICDEM 2026 is expected to be the largest global conference of its kind hosted by India in the domain of democracy and election management. It is hosting international delegates, representing over 70 countries from across the world, along with representatives of international organisations, foreign missions in India, and academic and practising experts in the electoral domain.

A total of 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of States/UTs and supported by national and international academic experts, will contribute to in-depth deliberations during the conference. These discussions will also have participation from leading academic institutions, including 4 IITs, 6 IIMs, 12 National Law Universities (NLUs) and IIMC.

Also Read | What Arohi Mim and Fatima Jatoi Must Learn from Payal Gaming: Fighting Viral Video Deepfakes Links Legally.

ECI will hold over 40 bilateral meetings with EMBs to further discussions and cooperation on the various challenges confronting EMBs worldwide. The Commission will also formally launch ECINET, ECI's one-stop digital platform for all election-related information and services.

An exhibition showcasing the magnitude and complexity of conducting elections in India, along with the recent initiatives taken by ECI to strengthen the two pillars of elections - preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of elections, will also be held alongside the events.

The docuseries "India Decides", highlighting the making of the largest election in the world, the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, will also be showcased on day-one of IICDEM- 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)