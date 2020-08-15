Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to wish Mahanty a speedy recovery.

"I have come to know Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Indrajit Mahanty has tested positive for COVID-19...concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted. (ANI)

