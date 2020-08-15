After playing international cricket for quite a long time and enthralling the fan with their swashbuckling shots, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina both announced retirement a while ago on social media. Needless to say, the fans were in a quite a rude shock as they wanted both the batsmen to play for the last time donning the Indian colours. They started pouring tweets on social media as the two stalwarts hung up their boots from international cricket. Needless to say that even the IPL franchises including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and others have reacted to the same. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement: Fans Urge BCCI to Hold Farewell Game For Former Indian Skipper.
The IPL franchises hailed the two on social media by posting tweets. MS Dhoni played his last ODI in the CWC 2019 which happened in England. Whereas, Suresh Raina played the last 50-over format in July 2018 against England. The two have contributed immensely to Indian cricket and even in the IPL have given us many moments to rejoice. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:
Kolkata Knight Riders
View this post on Instagram
15 August 2020 - a day of goodbyes in #cricket! JUST IN: #SureshRaina has joined #MSDhoni in his international retirement. 322 matches, 7988 runs, 48 stellar half centuries and 7x💯 Thank you, #Raina! You've been such a champion for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 See you at the #IPL2020 💜 @sureshraina3 #ThankYouRaina #Farewell #Retirement
Mumbai Indians on Suresh Raina
Mumbai Indians on MS Dhoni:
View this post on Instagram
MS Dhoni finishes off in style! #ThankYouDhoni 🇮🇳💙 @mahi7781
Delhi Capitals says Thank You Raina
Will remember you
View this post on Instagram
.... Pal do Pal ki kahaani, Yaad rakhenge sab, poori zindagaani 💔 . Thank you for the memories, Mahi. . #MSDhoni
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Another one!
View this post on Instagram
What Ganguly was to Yuvraj, Sehwag, Zaheer and Co. MS Dhoni was to Virat, Rohit, Raina and Co. A champion leader, a man who commanded respect, redefined ‘edge of the seat’ thrillers and brought joy to millions of cricket lovers! Well played, @mahi7781. Happy retirement from International Cricket. #PlayBold #MSDhoni #DhoniRetires
We thank both the cricketers for their immense contribution to Indian cricket and are waiting for the watch the duo to spark fireworks in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).