After playing international cricket for quite a long time and enthralling the fan with their swashbuckling shots, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina both announced retirement a while ago on social media. Needless to say, the fans were in a quite a rude shock as they wanted both the batsmen to play for the last time donning the Indian colours. They started pouring tweets on social media as the two stalwarts hung up their boots from international cricket. Needless to say that even the IPL franchises including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and others have reacted to the same. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement: Fans Urge BCCI to Hold Farewell Game For Former Indian Skipper.

The IPL franchises hailed the two on social media by posting tweets. MS Dhoni played his last ODI in the CWC 2019 which happened in England. Whereas, Suresh Raina played the last 50-over format in July 2018 against England. The two have contributed immensely to Indian cricket and even in the IPL have given us many moments to rejoice. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians on Suresh Raina

Mumbai Indians on MS Dhoni:

View this post on Instagram MS Dhoni finishes off in style! #ThankYouDhoni 🇮🇳💙 @mahi7781 A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians) on Aug 15, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

Delhi Capitals says Thank You Raina

Will remember you

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Another one!

We thank both the cricketers for their immense contribution to Indian cricket and are waiting for the watch the duo to spark fireworks in the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020.

