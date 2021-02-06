Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 6 (ANI): Hidayatullah Malik, chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa terror organisation, has been arrested, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday.

Malik was arrested from Jammu in a joint operation by Jammu and Anantnag police, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised terrorist, has been arrested near Kunjwani in Jammu. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession. When we went to arrest him, he attacked the police party," Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shridhar Patil told media.

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement said that Malik is a categorised terrorist from Shopian district

"The said terrorist is the Chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir in Kashmir valley," it said. (ANI)

