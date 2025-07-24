Shimla, July 24 (PTI) Hill states have different and significant challenges when it comes to dealing with natural calamities, and finding the root causes behind these disasters will help minimise them and prepare ourselves accordingly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said on Thursday.

Interacting with a Central deputation that has arrived to study the cause of increasing natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, Saxena said that new challenges have emerged before the state government due to the frequency, scale, intensity and impact of disasters like cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, a statement issued here said.

The chief secretary said that such disasters have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims, the social structure and the overall development of the state.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre, from the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 to July 23, as many as 77 people have died and 34 have gone missing in rain-related incidents. The state has experienced 42 flash floods, 24 cloudbursts and 26 landslides this season, resulting in losses to the tune of Rs 1,382 crore.

The multi-sectoral Central team, led by National Disaster Management Authority Advisor Col K P Singh, is tasked with examining the increasing trend of natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, find out their root causes and suggest remedial measures based on scientific evidence and analysis to the Central and state governments.

The team also consists of Dr S K Negi, Chief Scientist, CSIR-CBRI (Roorkee); Prof Arun Kumar, Geologist and Prof (Retd), University of Manipur; Dr Susmita Joseph, Research Scientist, IITM Pune, and Dr Neelima Satyam, Professor, Civil Engineering, IIT Indore.

In view of the urgency of the matter, the deputation was asked to visit Himachal Pradesh at the earliest. Upon making its final assessment, the team would submit its report within one week to the Disaster Management Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

