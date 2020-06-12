Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Chief Secy Reviews COVID-19 Situation in Thane District

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 05:54 PM IST
Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Friday emphasised on the importance of tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients to stem the spread of the viral infection.

The state's top bureaucrat presided over a meeting of senior officials in Thane and reviewed the COVID-19 situation and various measures taken to combat the infection in the district, an official release said here.

In the meeting, he was apprised about the availability of hospital beds for coronavirus patients and quarantine facilities in Thane district.

Speaking at the meeting, Mehta emphasised the need for contact tracing and asked officials increase surveillance in the district to trace COVID-19 cases.

Mehta reviewed the work of the Thane Municipal Corporation against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and directed officials to ramp up contact tracing and increase scope of containment zones, the release said.

The senior IAS officer said the transmission chain of coronavirus can be broken only if contact tracing of at least 20 people of each infected person is established.

After the review meeting, the Chief Secretary inspected the 1,000-bed hospital being set up in collaboration with MMRDA and MCHI at the Global Impact Hub.

The meeting was held inthe backdrop of rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the district which has already crossed the 13,500-mark, a tally which is second only to Mumbai in Maharashtra. The district has also recorded 468 COVID-19 deaths so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

