Noida, Jun 7 (PTI) Twenty-five children engaged in begging or working as labourers in Noida have been rescued in a day-long operation, police officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday as part of child labour eradication programme on instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, they said.

Also Read | Major Train Accident Averted in West Bengal, Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express Brushes Past Tractor-Loaded With Diesel Barrels Near Santaldih Station.

A police spokesperson said the special campaign is underway for eradication of child labour and prevention of child beggary from June 1 to June 30 jointly by the Labour Department, District Probation Office, Childline Noida and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

“As part of the campaign, 25 children engaged in begging and child labour were rescued from different markets and road intersections of Sector 76, Sector 62, Sector 63 A,” the police spokesperson said.

Also Read | IRCTC Launches Durga Puja Tour Package From Kolkata to Rajasthan.

The Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act 2016 prohibits the employment of children below 14 years in all employment and provides for prohibition on employment of adolescents (14-18 years) in scheduled hazardous occupations and processes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)