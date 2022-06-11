Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Labour Minister Hasan Mushrif on Saturday appealed to people to dial 1098 to prevent child labour.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing Teen Girl to Death in Govandi.

“Child labour is a very unfortunate practice in the society. We need everyone's support to end the child labour. People should dial 1098 helpline and inform us,” he said.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Summoned by Mumbai Police on June 25.

He said the name of the informant will be kept secret.

"If children under 14 years found working instead of going to the school, people should intimate us using the helpline. The government will provide such children free education,” the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)