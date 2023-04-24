Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) A child marriage was prevented by district child protection unit in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The District Child Protection Officer (DCWO) Kishtwar swung into action after receiving information that two minors, aged below 16, are getting married in a remote village in Drabshalla Panchayat, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Couple, Two Children Killed in Lightning Strike in Gadchiroli.

Protection Officer-Non Iinstitutional Care Touseef Iqbal Butt was deputed to the village and the marriage was stopped after the parents were persuaded with the help of the concerned sarpanch and explained about the drawbacks of the child marriage besides the legalities regarding the offence, the officials said.

The parents were informed in detail about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, which does not allow marriage of boys below 21 years and girl below 18 years, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituencies.

Later, the officials said, the boy was handed over to his father through the Child Welfare Committee Kishtwar while PO-NIC was directed to produce the parents of the girl child before the committee for follow-up.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)