New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has summoned Uttarakhand Principal Secretary of Department of Minority Welfare L Fanai on the issue of non-Muslim children who are not enrolled in schools and are attending Madrasas.

The NCPCR has asked the Principal Secretary to appear in person before the Commission in relation to this matter on November 9 at 4 pm along with all the relevant documents and details.

"As Madrasas are institutions providing religious education and do not fall under the definition of school as per section 2(n) of the RTE Act, 2009, why non-Muslim children are not enrolled in schools under RTE Act, 2009 and are attending Madrasas providing Islamic religious education?" the letter written by the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said.

It also sought clarification on why the Minortiy Welfare Department has not mapped the unrecognized and unmapped Madrsasa attended by children.

"The Department fails to understand that not mapping all type of Madrasas operational in the State is keeping these children out of the child protection system and depriving these children from many benefits and entitlements which these children are entitled for as their Fundamental Right under Constitution of India," it stated.

Earlier, the Commission sought a detailed inquiry of all Government Funded or Recognized Madrasas who are admitting non-Muslim children in the State from the Minortiy Welfare Department. The Commission mentioned that the inquiry should included physical verification of children attending such Madrasas.

It also added that subsequent to the inquiry, all such children should be admitted in schools for availing formal education.

It had also asked the Department to undertake mapping of all unmapped madrasas in the state and admit children into schools for formal education with immediate effect.

The Director of Uttarakhand Madrasas Education Board informed the child rights protection body that 30 madrasas which are government-funded or recognised are operated in the State as formal government schools. It was also stated that only recognised madrasas have been mapped. (ANI)

