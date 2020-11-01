Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): A minor boy who was studying in Delhi and went missing from there, was reunited with his parents on Saturday after a gap of one year.

According to the police, the reunion was made possible with the help of Poonch district's Childline and police.

District's Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said that "He was studying in a madrasa in Delhi and went missing from there. He was reunited with his parents today. Poonch Childline and police played a great role."

Yadav further said that they had received assistance from Delhi and Gujarat in tracing the boy. (ANI)

