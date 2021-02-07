Bhopal, Feb 7 (PTI) The minimum temperatures in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday hovered between 6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius, with some areas like Khandwa experiencing a cold wave, an India Meteorological Department official said.

Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in eight districts of the state, including Bhopal and Jabalpur, till Monday morning, he said.

"All 32 IMD stations recorded minimum temperatures between 6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. The mercury remained below normal in Bhopal and Hoshangabad districts," said IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist GD Mishra.

On Sunday, the lowest minimum temperature in MP was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius in Raisen and the highest maximum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius in Seoni, he said.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Bhopal were 24.3 (-3) and 8.2 (-4) degrees Celsius respectively while Indore recorded a high of 24.9 (-4) and a low of 10.2 (-1) degrees Celsius, he added.

