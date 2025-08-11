Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Chinar Book Festival, held from August 2 to 10 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, became a platform not only for literary celebration but also for showcasing the Indian Army's transformative initiatives in Kashmir.

According to a release, the Chinar Corps set up a dynamic "Know Your Army" stall, drawing enthusiastic crowds, particularly youth and women, who engaged with displays of skill development and empowerment programs.

The event sparked joy and curiosity among youths, especially the activities of Army Good Will School children, womenfolk of Kupwara and various activities of Chinar Yuva centres of Baramulla.

Know Your Army was an ideal location to learn about the army's initiatives for students and its deeper involvement in maintaining peace & harmony under the aegis of the Chinar Corps. The Indian Army has identified the route to sustained peace through the empowerment of women, who are the pillar of every family.

Skill development centres were established at various far-flung areas of North Kashmir & South Kashmir. During the Taranga campaign, the women of these SDCS prepared more than 12000 National flags, which were beautifully embellished with Kashmiri hand-crocheted Ashok Chakra.

Chinar Yuva Centre stands as a beacon of hope for the aspiring youth of Kashmir. The centre aims to positively impact the valley community through proactive youth engagement and generate goodwill by providing skill development for mainstream employability, thereby weaning youth away from separatist ideology.

Chinar Yuva Centre engaged in hospitality, Retail, Fashion designing, Personality Development, IT skills, Beauty & wellness, Community Journalism, Creative Arts & Music, Martial Arts, customised printing, Food processing & women empowerment. Apart from the above, various self-help groups (SHGs) played a crucial role in plastic recycling, customised printing and Food processing.

Established in 2020, the Food Processing Unit offers high-demand local products. Driven by local youth, it strengthens the regional supply chain and promotes excellence. Each product is meticulously crafted, showcasing Kashmir's rich agricultural heritage. This initiative stands as a beacon of excellence within the community.

Skills: Enhancing communication skills, confidence and professional etiquette to boost employability. Offering computer literacy, programming and digital skills to equip individuals for success in the modern workforce.

Providing training in grooming, skincare and wellness therapies to excel in the beauty industry. Educating aspiring journalists on storytelling, news reporting and community issues. Nurturing talent in visual arts, music and performance to promote cultural expression. Training participants in physical fitness, self-defence techniques and discipline.

Customised Printing: Kojo Coding has enabled Chinar YUVA students to print on T-shirts, bottles and mugs, unlocking creative potential. Trained in 3D object printing, they customise designs to meet unique demands. This initiative empowers youth with skills for independence and innovation.

Self Help Groups: SHGs are key to Chinar YUVA's mission, empowering individuals with financial support, skill development and hands-on training for sustainable livelihoods. By integrating training with production, SHGs help students gain practical experience and earn while they learn. This initiative fosters entrepreneurship, connecting aspiring professionals with industry-relevant tools, employers and investors for financial independence and community growth.

Domains: The existing domains have been curated to cater for industry requirements, and all courses are certified by esteemed agencies like NSDC, Maharashtra Education Society (MES) & NIELIT.

Training local youth in customer service, culinary arts and hospitality management to excel in the service industry. Equipping individuals with retail management skills, including inventory handling, sales and customer interaction.

Empowering participants with the creativity and technical skills to design, stitch and market apparel.

Inaugurated on April 1 2016, Chinar Youth Upliftment and Vocational Assistance (YUVA) Centre stands as a beacon of hope for the aspiring youth of Kashmir. Conceived with an avant-garde vision, the Centre transforms raw talent into polished professionals, integrating them into the mainstream. It holds the distinction of being one of the few institutes certified by the NSDC. Through a careful selection process, the Centre provides domain-specific training and immerses youth in industry landscapes, ensuring they emerge as skilled professionals, ready for success. Beyond professional growth, it serves as a powerful force for societal elevation.

The Centre aims to positively impact the community of Baramulla through proactive youth engagement and skill development, generating goodwill and fostering mainstream employability, thereby weaning youth away from separatist ideology.

Centre focuses on skill-based training for the youth, such that they are engaged gainfully and are eligible for employment as per industry requirements. Keeping in view the aspirations, education standards, employment opportunities and demands of the industry, domains such as Retail & Hospitality, Fashion Designing, Personality Development, Creative Arts & Music, IT Skills Development & Martial Arts, Community Journalism & Beauty & Wellness domains are planned to commence with effect from January 2025 after analysing the industry demands.

Chinar YUVA Centre is committed to equipping women with skills, career opportunities and self-defence training. A recent achievement was the placement of eight women from Baramulla at TATA Wistron in Bengaluru, made possible through collaborations with Aseem Foundation and Needs Manpower Pvt. Ltd. These young professionals, from modest backgrounds, now serve as role models, proving that the right opportunities can transform lives.

Beyond job placements, the centre has started providing free self-defence and martial arts training, starting recently, ensuring women can protect themselves while fostering confidence and discipline. Those with exceptional talent are encouraged to compete at national and international levels. This holistic approach empowers women not just professionally but also physically and mentally.

Women trained in the fields of Chinar YUVA Centre have excelled in technology, hospitality (Khyber Himalayan Resort, The Lalit Grand Palace), automotive (Mahindra Motors) and retail (D-Mart). By bridging the talent gap and connecting women with top-tier opportunities, the Centre is shaping a future where women confidently step into leadership roles and create their own success stories. The placement of girls in 2024 increased by more than eight times compared to 2023.

With support from REACHA Foundation & Baramulla District administration, a soft Plastic Recycling Unit was established to create useful products from waste polythene. Items like file covers, handbags and laptop sleeves are produced, with profits shared among the girls involved in SHGs. This initiative empowers them with financial independence and supports their families. (ANI)

