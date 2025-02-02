New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Union minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday expressed hope that the BJP would win the assembly election in Delhi, citing growing resentment towards AAP.

The Hajipur MP was addressing an election rally for BJP candidate Raj Kumar Chauhan in the Mangolpuri constituency.

Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Wherever I go, I see people's enthusiasm for the NDA and the BJP, and growing resentment towards AAP," Paswan added.

"This clearly indicates that, when the results are announced on February 8, the BJP will form the government in Delhi," he said.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, and the votes counted on February 8.

Asked later why the BJP had not announced its chief ministerial candidate for the election, Paswan said, "There have been several instances when the BJP chose the chief minister after winning the elections, based on the decisions of its elected MLAs."

He further said the people of Delhi had great trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare and development policies.

"I believe that, due to the prime minister's efforts, the BJP will win in Delhi," he added.

