Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, Chirag Paswan was detained by Patna police along with his supporters during a protest march demanding the suspension of the Nitish Kumar government here on Tuesday.

The march had begun at the historic Gandhi Maidan and Paswan and his supporters were detained near the Income Tax roundabout as they were proceeding to Raj Niwas (governor's house).

Police said it tried to stop the protestors by putting up a barricade near Bihar Museum, but when they tried to break it they were detained. Paswan was among those detained and taken to Sachiwalaya police station.

Patna senior senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI, “ It was a preventive detention followed by the release of the party wokers and leader. They were released after filing a personal bond”.

Before his detention, Paswan, son of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and an MP, told media persons: “The Nitish Kumar government has failed on all fronts, including providing employment to youths, maintaining law and order, education and health. It should be immediately suspended”.

Paswan and his supporters carried placards some of which read "Bihar Bachao" (Save Bihar) and said they wanted to give a memorandum to the governor against the Nitish Kumar government. They were rounded up by the police and taken into preventive custody before being released later.

