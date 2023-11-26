Ranchi, Nov 26 (PTI) Hundreds of Christians on Sunday took part in a procession here to celebrate the Feast of Christ the King.

The procession started from a church on Purulia Road and toured the main thoroughfares of the city including Sarjana Chowk, Albert Ekka Chowk, Lalpur Chowk and Dangra Toli Chowk, before culminating at Loyla Ground.

"The procession was taken out in honour of Lord Jesus Christ. Christ is the spiritual king who rules by truth and love," father Amrit Lakra told reporters.

"The Feast of Christ the King is celebrated to spread the message that Christ is the king of heart, love and service. He is a king who sat on a donkey not on a horse. Donkey symbolises hard work, service and humility, while horse symbolises the rich," Auxiliary Bishop of Ranchi Theodore Mascarenhas said.

"This is the last Sunday before we begin the season of advent, which is preparations for Christmas," he said.

