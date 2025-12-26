New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): People across the nation celebrated the festival of Christmas with great enthusiasm and festive fervour. From candle lighting to singing Christmas carols, the festival was welcomed with love and brotherhood, the very spirit of the festival of joy.

Cities across the nation radiated festive spirit. Streets and homes had been adorned with lights, bells, and wreaths as the joy of Christmas swept across India.

In Kolkata's Park Street, people gathered in large numbers to celebrate the festival as the city was adorned in Christmas charm.

A crowd was seen in Lucknow's Hazratganj and at Jammu's St Mary's Garrison Church to dwell in the festivities.

Manali's Mall Road gave space for singing and dancing so people could enjoy the occasion with their loved ones.

The market storefronts had been transformed into festive wonderlands, with Santa Claus's sleigh, bells, sparkling stars, wreaths, and decorated Christmas trees gracing the streets. The festive season has brought a sense of shared joy and excitement to communities across the country.

The occasion spread happiness all around as people relished in the celebrations, wearing "Santa" hats, offering prayers, lighting candles and Christmas trees, and sharing a holly-jolly time with friends and family.

Christmas, celebrated every year on December 25th, is a time for joy, compassion, and togetherness. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and brings forth messages of peace, love, and harmony. Families gather to share meals, exchange gifts, sing carols, and spread warmth in the chilly season.

Churches hold special prayers, fostering an atmosphere of faith and hope. This beloved festival is celebrated worldwide with enthusiasm, having special significance for Christians everywhere. (ANI)

