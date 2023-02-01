Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra government's city planning authority, Cidco, has said it achieved the target of zero pendency for the services provided through the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) portal.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of India (CIDCO) has achieved the target of zero pendency by clearing the files related to the services provided through the EODB portal, its vice chairman and managing director Sanjay Mukherjee said.

“The Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Portal will facilitate, streamline and digitize CIDCO's services to provide faster, transparent and efficient services to various entities such as common citizens, investors, builders, and developers. Also, the significant target of zero pendency has been achieved through this portal,” an official release said quoting Mukherjee.

Citizens can also know the status of an application and the time required for the services through the portal.

