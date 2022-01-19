Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra has set up a special committee to review and improve various passenger facilities at the suburban railway stations in Navi Mumbai.

Also Read | 5G Internet Scare: Air India Cancels 8 US Flights; DGCA Working to Overcome Situation.

CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee has set up the committee, an official release said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP to Jointly Contest 403 Seats with Apna Dal, Nishad Party.

The committee is headed by CIDCO's Joint MD and has five members.

"Suburban railways are a vital part of the fast-paced life of Navi Mumbai. CIDCO has always emphasized the importance of an efficient suburban railway system in the region. A special committee has been set up to provide more facilities to the passengers at the stations, which will make their journey a better experience," Mukherjee said in the statement.

The CIDCO has built a network of suburban railway lines in Navi Mumbai with the help of Railways to connect every part of the city to Mumbai. The railway stations in Navi Mumbai have many unique features that allow them to stand out from the regular suburban stations. Spacious platforms on both sides of the train, a magnificent forecourt area, commercial complexes are some of the features of these stations, it said.

The CIDCO looks after the maintenance of all the railway stations in Navi Mumbai, except that of the Seawoods Darave station, the statement said.

The newly-formed panel comprises CIDCO Chief Engineer (Navi Mumbai International Airport), its Superintending Engineer (Palghar and Town Planning-1), who will be its member secretary, Marketing Manager (Commercial) (member), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation representative (member) and the Indian Railways' representative (member).

The committee will visit the railway stations in Navi Mumbai in the next 15 days to review and study the scope of the work of CIDCO and railways, the role of the Navi Mumbai civic body, errors leading to the problems at the stations and recommendations for the rectifications of these errors, it said.

The committee will submit a detailed report to the CIDCO VC and MD.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)