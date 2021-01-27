New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said it has set up a 30 MW solar group captive project at Tuljapur, Maharashtra, to support green energy requirements for its plants and reduce environmental footprint.

Spread across 115 acres, the solar project has been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

The project will support the company's green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh and Patalganga in Maharashtra. It will also help the company cut emissions by as much as 35,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually over its project life of 25 years, it added.

"Sustainability is at the core of Cipla's DNA, and this solar power plant is a true reflection of our belief of contributing towards a greener environment. This project is testament to our relentless commitment to use cleaner and renewable sources of energy," Cipla president and Global CFO Kedar Upadhye said.

By 2025, Cipla plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality, zero waste to landfill, anti-microbial resistance stewardship and green chemistry, the pharma major said.

Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 840.20 per scrip on BSE, up 0.37 per cent from its previous close.

