New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has initiated an internal enquiry and issued a suspension order following the arrest of five of its personnel, including a lady constable, by the Kolkata Police on charges of allegedly conducting a fake Income Tax raid and looting a house near Kolkata on March 18.

According to a CISF statement, a senior officer is leading the internal investigation, which will be completed in a time-bound manner.

"All five personnel have been immediately suspended, and the force has assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty," reads the statement.

The CISF further confirmed its full cooperation with the Kolkata Police, stating that further steps would be determined based on the findings of the enquiry.

Five CISF personnel and three others were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly looting a house in the guise of an Income Tax raid near Kolkata on March 18, police said.

The arrested CISF personnel include an inspector, a head constable, and three constables, including a lady constable. While the inspector was arrested from Farakka in Murshidabad district in West Bengal, the head constable and a constable were arrested from Durgapur in the state. The other two were arrested from the Port area in Kolkata.

As per Kolkata Police, a woman, Vinita Singh, a resident of Chinar Park in the northern fringes of Kolkata, lodged a complaint on March 18 that her house was looted in the early hours that day. The gang members identified them as IT department officials.

The accused are charged to take away Rs 3 lakh in cash and some jewellery without giving any seizure list to the family. They also took away the digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras installed in the house. This raised the suspicion of the family members who later lodged a complaint with the police.

Police checked CCTV cameras installed in the area and arrested the driver of the pickup van. The driver led the cops to a middleman involved in the crime. The middleman told the cops about the involvement of the CISF personnel. (ANI)

