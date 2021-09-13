New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Three Doha-bound travellers have been apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying "fake" Indian passports, officials said on Monday.

They said the passengers were intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on September 11.

They were offloaded from a Qatar Airways flight and handed over to the Delhi Police.

"The three had fake Indian passports and in the phone of one passenger, a copy of Bangladeshi passport was recovered," they said.

The three were handed over to the police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and they have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Passport Act dealing with cheating and impersonation.

The nationalities of the passengers is not clear, the officials said.

