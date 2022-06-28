Gurugram, Jun 27 (PTI) Action will be taken against the civic officials of an area if waterlogging is reported from there, the Gurugram Municipal Corporation said on Monday.

Addressing the house, Mayor Madhu Azad said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and local MP Rao Inderjeet Singh will be approached to suggest action against the erring officials.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Government Procures 187.86 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat So Far at MSP Costing Rs 37,852 Crore.

“We will not accept any excuse for waterlogging any area. If there is waterlogging in any area, we will not spare the officials responsible. The House will approach the chief minister and local MP and recommend the penal action,” said Azad.

The various agendas taken up during the meeting included a report by the Town and Country Planning Department regarding a drone survey of all unauthorised colonies and preparation of layout plans of 24 colonies.

Also Read | Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Gang-Rape Case: Police Conduct Test Identification Parade.

The house decided that the colonies that had all requisites will be recommended to the Urban Local Bodies Department while exemption will be sought for those lacking in one or two parameters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)