Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9: The world of mobile filmmaking reached a powerful new crescendo as the 19th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema (IFCFC) was inaugurated with remarkable enthusiasm and international resonance at Marwah Studios. The landmark event was formally inaugurated by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Union Minister, in the presence of a distinguished gathering representing cinema, media, industry, and literature.

The prestigious inaugural ceremony was graced by eminent personalities including Gopal Jiwarjka, CMD of Salora International; acclaimed actor Abhinav Chaturvedi; senior journalist and Editor of AfroAsian Business Chronicle, Renu Malhotra; and noted international academic Diwakar Sukul, who joined from London.

Addressing the global audience, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, reflected on the extraordinary journey of the International Festival of Cellphone Cinema--from a bold creative experiment to a worldwide movement. He emphasized that IFCFC is recognized as the world's first international festival dedicated exclusively to mobile filmmaking, a pioneering initiative that redefined accessibility, innovation, and creative freedom. Dr. Marwah's sustained leadership in this domain has earned him the globally acknowledged title of "Father of Cellphone Cinema."

While tracing the evolution of cellphone cinema across continents, Dr. Marwah thaned Karl Bardosh, whose academic vision and global advocacy played a crucial role in legitimizing and popularizing mobile cinema worldwide. He further highlighted that the festival has proudly travelled to iconic global destinations, including Budapest and Cannes, underlining its truly international stature.

The scale and impact of IFCFC continue to grow exponentially. The 18th edition alone received an overwhelming 8,000+ film entries from across the globe, reaffirming the festival's universal appeal. To honour outstanding creativity and innovation, 22 awards along with attractive cash prizes were presented to celebrate excellence in mobile filmmaking.

In his keynote remarks, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi praised Dr. Sandeep Marwah as a visionary and legendary personality, stating that Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT have today emerged as globally respected brands. He emphasized that mobile technology has revolutionized journalism, cinema, and everyday life, empowering voices across society.

Actor Abhinav Chaturvedi applauded the festival for democratizing cinema, enabling aspiring filmmakers to tell powerful stories using just a mobile phone, while acknowledging Dr. Marwah's relentless commitment to nurturing global talent. Renu Malhotra highlighted the festival's role in fostering inclusive storytelling and cross-cultural dialogue, calling cellphone cinema a strong new language of global expression. From London, Dr. Diwakar Sukul described IFCFC as a historic and transformative platform that has reshaped the future of filmmaking and inspired creators worldwide.

The 19th International Festival of Cellphone Cinema once again reaffirmed India's leadership in innovative cinematic movements--celebrating creativity without boundaries and strengthening the global voice of mobile filmmaking.

