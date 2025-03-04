New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of ongoing airport infrastructure projects.

The minister chaired a review meeting with senior officials in the national capital.

In a post of X, Naidu said the government is committed to ensuring the timely delivery of world-class infrastructure.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and the number of airports is increasing amid rising air traffic, Currently, there are more than 159 operational airports.

