Chennai, May 8 (PTI) In continuation of the civil defence mock exercises conducted on May 7 and 8 in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Thursday informed that a mock drill will be held at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district and North Chennai Thermal Power Station, Unit -2, Athipattu, at 4 pm on May 9.

Activities will be undertaken in these two vital installations to check the preparedness of the systems to handle any kind of emergency.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has been activated and it will co-ordinate the exercise, an official release here said.

District officials, state commando forces, Home Guards, state police force, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, Central Industrial Security Force, NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides, NSS Volunteers and medical teams will participate in the mock exercise.

The move follows the instruction from the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

A civil defence mock drill was held at Kamarajar Port Ltd., Ennore in Tiruvallur district and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Manali, Chennai from 4 pm to 5 pm today. The simulated event checked the preparedness of the civil defence system to handle an air raid and intrusion in the seafront in a war-like emergency. Safe evacuation and first aid were rehearsed on the occasion.

A similar exercise was held at Madras Atomic Power Station, Kalpakkam, and Chennai Port Trust on May 7.

