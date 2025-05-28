New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The government has decided to carry out a civil defence exercise on Thursday in all districts of states and Union territories adjoining the western border -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- on how to face air raids from enemy aircraft, drones, missile attacks among others.

In a communication, the Directorate General of Fire Service and Home Guards conveyed that the civil defence exercise "Operation Shield" will be carried out in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh.

On May 7, hours ahead of Operation Sindoor, the government had conducted the first civil defence exercise across the country.

The civil defence authorities requested the states and UTs to plan and organise the exercise at 1700 hours onwards on Thursday by involving all local administration and stakeholders, sources said.

During the second civil defence exercise, the "contingencies envisaged to be practised include general/silent recall of civil defence wardens/volunteers".

"Stakeholders from local administration and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS, NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides, to man different services and assist the civil administration in the implementation of various civil defence measures like air raids from enemy aircraft, drones and missile attacks," the communication said.

Responding to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalagam in which 26 people were killed, Operation Sindoor was carried out by India on May 7 through which the defence forces targeted terror camps at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Later, some Pakistani military bases were also targeted by India in retaliatory action during four days of skirmishes with the neighbouring country between May 7 and 10. Pakistani forces resorted to heavy shelling along the border and LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and also tried to attack some other places along the International Border in the western sector with drones and missiles.

The Directorate, which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs, said during the first civil defence exercise held on May 7, critical gaps in the civil defence preparedness of the vulnerable areas of the country were observed.

Instructions to take necessary actions to suitably address the issues were issued on May 9.

Accordingly, emergency powers were invoked and funding arrangements through the State Disaster Response Force were also made.

In order to augment the civil defence preparedness against any hostile attack, the second exercise "Operation Shield" will be carried out in all the districts of states and UTs, adjoining the western border on May 29.

During the exercise, there will be activation of centrally controlled and operated air raid sirens, and complete blackout measures adjoining civilian areas among others, sources said.

According to the plan, during the mock drills, evacuation of the families of one of the military stations will be practised in case of drone attacks. The deployment of medical teams and the transportation of blood units among others will also be done.

