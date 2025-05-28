Mumbai, May 28: In a shocking incident, a woman from Datia, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly abducted and raped by a man who took her to Mathura under the pretext of disposing of prayer items. The alleged incident came to light when the woman approached the Unnao police station late Tuesday night, May 27, and filed a complaint against the accused. In her complaint, the victim said that a religious prayer ceremony was held at her home in Datia.

The complainant further said that a man from her neighbourhood, who was leading the event, offered to take her along to dispose of the prayer items in the river. The woman agreed and went with the accused on his bike, reports FPJ. However, the woman claimed that the accused threatened her once they left the town. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

She said that the accused threatened to perform a dangerous ritual on her house if she refused to go with him. Scared, the woman agreed to go with the accused to Jhansi. After reaching Jhandi, the accused took the victim to Agra by train and later to Mathura by bus. In Mathura, the accused rented a room near an ashram where he kept the woman in captivity for three days.

During this period, the accused raped the woman. Although the woman resisted, the accused sexually assaulted her. After rapping the woman, the accused brought her back to Jhansi and kept her in a room near a medical college for a few more days. Post this, the accused left the woman in Unnao town before fleeing the city. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 5 Arrested in Connection With Gang-Rape of Minor, Filming of Sexual Assault in Sidhi District.

Soon after the accused fled, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint. Acting on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case under rape and other sections. They have launched an investigation and are searching for the accused, who is at large.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

