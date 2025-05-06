Agartala, May 6 (PTI) Civil Defence mock drills will be held in all eight districts of Tripura on Wednesday to check the preparedness for handling any emergency situation, a senior official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Following the directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, we plan to organise civil defence mock drills in all the eight districts on Wednesday. This will be done to check the preparedness on how to handle emergency situations in case of a hostile situation," Revenue department Secretary Brijesh Pandey said at a press conference here.

He said that the drill is a "routine exercise" to check the alertness system and emphasis will be given to better coordination among all the stakeholders.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said resources will be mobilised at Umakanta Academy ground on Wednesday at 3.30 pm as part of the civil defence mock drill.

"Civil defence volunteers, Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Apada Mitra, NCC cadets and Homeguards will participate in the one-and-a-half-hour exercise. Sirens will be sounded at 4 and 5 pm," he said.

Tripura shares an 856 km international border with Bangladesh.

