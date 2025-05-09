Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Civil defence mock exercises were held at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tirunelveli district and the North Chennai Thermal Power Station, Unit-2, Athipattu, on Friday.

The simulated events checked the preparedness of the civil defence system and were conducted as per the instruction from the Union Home Affairs Ministry, to handle an air raid in a war-like emergency.

During the civil defence mock exercise protection, safe evacuation and first aid were rehearsed, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) at Tiruvallur District, the local Control rooms at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, and the NCTPS were activated.

District officials, state commando forces, Home Guards, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, Central Industrial Security Force and medical teams participated in the exercise, an official release here said.

"It is proposed to conduct the civil defence mock exercises at VOC Port, Thoothukudi district, and Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station, at 4 pm on May 10. Activities will be undertaken in these two vital installations to check the preparedness of the systems to handle any kind of emergency," the release said.

