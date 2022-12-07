Itanagar, Dec 7 (PTI) The civil-military adventure activities, which began in Sikkim in August, concluded in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein felicitated the participants and praised them for their spirit.

He said such events would not only enhance the bonhomie between Army and civilians but would also promote adventure tourism potential, which is immense in Arunachal Pradesh.

The adventure activities were organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army along the China border -- from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh, defence spokesman Lt Col AS Walia said.

The event was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and the General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich at Gangtok on August 25.

The medley of adventure activities included six mountaineering expeditions, seven treks of more than 750 km up to an altitude of 16,500 ft, six cycling expeditions over 1,000 km on non-existent roads in six valleys and three white water rafting along three rivers.

Mountaineers Satyarup Sidhanta, Tiyash Mukhopadhyay and Rajeev Kumar Mondal from Kolkata, and Varuna Raina from Jammu and Kashmir were among the known personalities who participated in the Mt Jongsong expedition.

The team had 27 civil participants, including five policemen, along with military personnel of the Eastern Command.

