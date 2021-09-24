Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated the candidates from the State, who cleared the civil services examination-2020.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

He said it was a proud moment that there are more than 10 Keralites among the first 100 ranks.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2 5G Review: Best Mid-Range Phone To Buy Right Now?.

"K Meera (6th rank), Midhun Premraj (12th rank), Karishma Nair (14th rank) and Aparna Ramesh (35th rank) are among the top rankholders. Spoke to Meera and congratulated her," Vijayan wrote in the social media.

"I hope all those who cleared the exam will be able to selflessly serve the country," he said.

A total of 761 candidates cleared the examination with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar and Jagrati Awasthi bagging the first and second ranks respectively.

The Union Public Service Commission today declared the results of the examination conducted annually to select IAS, IFS and IPS officers among other civil servants.

Of the 761 candidates, 545 were men and 216 women.

As many as 10,40,060 candidates applied for the examination of whom 4,82,770 appeared for it, a press statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)