Namsai (Arunachal), Jun 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein Sunday said that the civil society organizations have nurtured generations of the state and contributed immensely in the process of transforming the place from a remote-obscure one to a progressive state.

Addressing the concluding day of the Namsai Conclave of C20 Summit on 'Diversity, Inclusion and Mutual Respect', Mein said that the strength of civil society lies in its ability to 'bridge' the gap between grassroots communities and decision-makers, advocating for the needs and rights of marginalized groups.

"By engaging with local communities, civil society organizations gain valuable insights into the realities, challenges, and aspirations of people on the ground. This knowledge is essential for inclusive decision-making processes, as it ensures that policies are developed with a deep understanding of the diverse contexts and needs of the population," he said.

The deputy chief minister said the tribal communities of the state have been very prompt in adapting with the rapid development but have remained firmly rooted in the 'indigenous' culture, which flows unhindered for centuries together and symbolises rich traditions, which have evolved over centuries.

He acknowledged that it is essential to recognise the importance of diversity and inclusion at the societal level within nations, as well as embracing diverse paths and perspectives on an international and global scale.

"To ensure effective inclusion, equity is an inherent component, making 'Diversity, Inclusion and Mutual Respect' the chosen focal point," he added.

Stating that C20 working groups serve as essential platforms to bring together diverse stakeholders and promote dialogue, collaboration, and collective action towards achieving greater diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect, Mein said that only by recognizing and embracing the richness of differences and ensuring equitable opportunities for all we can build a more inclusive and harmonious society.

He called for all to make a clarion call to utilize such vast potential of our civil societies to bring harmony to today's fragmented world, to foster love for humanity over mistrust and to engrave the motto of the C20 in the hearts.

Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency Tapir Gao spoke on the importance of nature and law of natural order and called for its preservation.

"We have to live unitedly, peacefully in coexistence with nature by embracing our diversity," he said.

Gao said the government is responsible for making good policies, so elect good leaders who will work toward preserving the ancient cultures and traditions.

"Our laws should not marginalise any section of the society and we should live with nature respecting it and all its components," the BJP MP added.

The C20 summit at Namsai was attended by around 150 delegates from countries like Armenia, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, USA, and Venezuela along with representatives of all community-based organizations of Arunachal Pradesh and civil societies.

The C20 conclave is a major event under India's G20 Presidency that aims to initiate extensive dialogue and engagement with civil society organisations, policymakers and different government and non-government agencies.

