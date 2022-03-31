New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) After a two-year-long Covid-induced hiatus, the CBI will resume the D P Kohli memorial lecture on Friday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will speak on 'Democracy: Role and Responsibilities of Investigative Agencies', the probe agency said in a statement.

Justice Ramana will also present 35 awards, including President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service, DP Kohli Best Detective Head Constable and Constable Awards and CBI Gold Medals to best Investigating Officers.

Since 2016, the CBI could organise only two D P Kohli memorial lectures, generally an annual affair. One was in 2019 by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi and now on Friday which will be addressed by Justice Ramana.

Organised in memory of CBI founder-director D P Kohli, the lecture could not be held after 2019 because of restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. The lecture was not held in 2017 and 2018 also.

The 19th edition of the lecture will be held on Friday.

The last edition of the memorial lecture was delivered by Justice Gogoi on August 13, 2019, on the subject 'The role of police in strengthening justice delivery'.

