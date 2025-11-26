New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday expressed difficulty in going for morning walks due to very poor air quality in Delhi.

CJI Kant added that he had been facing health problems until this morning after having gone for a 55-minute walk the previous day.

The CJI's remarks came while the Supreme Court was hearing pleas challenging the constitutional legality of the Election Commission's SIR of the voter roll in Bihar.

During the hearing, counsel for ECI and Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi requested to appear by video conferencing (VC) to make submissions at future hearings in the matter.

On being asked by CJI Kant, whether the senior lawyers' difficulty in appearing physically is related to his health condition owing to Delhi's current weather, Dwivedi answered in the affirmative.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners challenging the SIR exercise, also agreed that the weather conditions in Delhi were poor.

On a request to shift all hearings to virtual mode for some time until the weather improves, the CJI stated that he would have to consult with members of the Bar (lawyers) and other stakeholders. Only then can a decision be taken in this regard, the Court opined.

A layer of haze engulfed the national capital on Wednesday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 337 at 7 am, falling under the 'very poor' category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI around the India Gate was recorded at 358, while AQI near Ghazipur area stood at 363. (ANI)

