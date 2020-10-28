Nagpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Justice of IndiaS A Bobde on Saturday will inaugurate 'Nyay Kaushal', an e-resource centre at the Judicial Officers Training Institute here.

It would be the first e-resource centre in India providing facility of e-filing of cases in the courts across the country, said a release by the registrar of the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench.

Also Read | Bihar Rid of Nepotism, Caste and Religion-Based Politics, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

"'Nyay Kaushal'E-resource centre will facilitate e- filling of cases in the Supreme court of India, any High Court in India and also the District Courts across the Country," it said.

CJI Bobde will also inaugurate a 'virtual court' for Transport Department of Maharashtra which will deal with traffic fine cases.

Also Read | India’s MEA Condemns Personal Attacks on Emmanuel Macron Amid Row Over French President’s ‘Anti-Islam’ Remarks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)