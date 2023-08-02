New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the claim settlement of the Balasore train accident is in progress and the railways is committed to give full relief to the affected passengers and their families.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that Railways has not received any claim on the death of persons with disabilities.

“However, all the injured passengers have received immediate attention and treatment at various hospitals. Disability certificates are issued by respective state governments,” he said.

The triple-train accident on June 2 involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train.

The accident claimed the lives of 295 people and left over 1,000 passengers injured.

The minister further informed that under the Optional Travel insurance scheme, a total number of 22 claims have been lodged with the insurance companies for minor injuries and hospitalization, by train passengers of the Balasore train accident.

“No claims for disability were lodged with insurance companies. No claims for the death of injured passengers were lodged with insurance companies under the Optional Travel insurance scheme. Out of 22 claims lodged, 2 hospitalization and injury claims have been settled till July 26,” he added.

It is notable that as the claims settlement process continues, Indian Railways remains dedicated to ensuring that all those impacted by the Balasore train accident receive the necessary support.

The Ministry will continue to monitor and communicate developments as the process unfolds, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to passenger welfare.

The Balasore train accident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of safety measures and comprehensive support systems in the realm of rail transportation. Indian Railways' proactive approach to addressing the aftermath reflects their commitment to passenger well-being and safety. (ANI)

