Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): A class 11 student was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj in a case where he along with three others allegedly kidnapped his classmate, said the police on Tuesday.

Tanveer Ahmed, the victim's uncle said, "The boy was beaten, his video was taken after he was stripped. The accused threatened that the victim and his brother will be murdered if the police is informed about the incident. He was confined for three hours."

Dinesh Singh Superintendent of Police Prayagraj said, "One accused have been arrested. He has been questioned. The search is going on for three others who absconded after seeing the police on road. The incident happened after an issue over a girl."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

