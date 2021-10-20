Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) A Class 7 student of a private school was allegedly beaten to death by a teacher in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused teacher has been apprehended, they added.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Monetary Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank Limited, Western Union for Deficiencies in Regulatory Compliance.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra expressed grief over the incident and issued directions to officials to suspend the recognition of the school.

SHO of Salasar police station Sandeep Vishnoi said 13-year-old Ganesh was a Class 7 student of a private school and he was severely thrashed by the teacher for not completing homework.

Also Read | Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal Thrashes Man for Asking About Constituency Work in Boha (Watch Video).

He was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared him brought dead, Vishnoi said.

He said accused teacher Manoj (35) has been detained and will be placed under arrest.

A case against him has been registered, he added.

Dotasra said police have started investigation in the case.

“The authorities have been directed to suspend the recognition of the school till the matter is investigated,” he tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)