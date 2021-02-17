Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the government cannot implement the recommendations of the central panel on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord as those are "far from legal reality".

This is the first time someone from the government spoke about recommendations of the report, which was submitted to Assam Chief Minister Sarbanando Sonowal on February 25 last year for handing it over to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The recommendations given by the committee are far from the reality of this land.... How can we implement them? said Sarma, also the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional arm of the NDA.

The recommendations go against many Supreme Court judgements, he said at the launch of his book comprising 25 of his speeches.

