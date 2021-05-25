New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) It was a clear morning in the national capital on Tuesday and the minimum temperature settled at 23 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's normal, the Met office said.

The weatherman has forecast a mainly clear sky and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 KMPH during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 43 per cent, he said.

