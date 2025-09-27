Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 27 (ANI): Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail following his detention under the provisions, officials said.

He was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail last night after his arrest in Ladakh yesterday.

Wangchuk's arrest comes amid chaos over the recent protests in Leh, where the protesters have been demanding statehood for Ladakh, among other things.

The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire. Two days after the death of four people in violent protests, Wangchuk was detained under provisions of the National Security Act (NSA). The climate activist has been accused of "inciting violence".

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday strongly condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk following the recent protests in Ladakh's Leh that took a violent turn, demanding that the renowned activist be released immediately.

Labelling his arrest as "a direct attack on democracy," he asserted that Wangchuk is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal.

"Truth can never be imprisoned. Sonam Wangchuk's arrest is a direct attack on democracy and tantamount to trampling the law. He is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal. He has put in unparalleled effort to strengthen the education system in Ladakh. I demand the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk, who has become a victim of vindictive politics. Suppressing dissenting voices does not strengthen democracy, but rather weakens it," Bains posted on X.

The climate activist has been advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which concerns the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils with certain legislative and judicial powers.

The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 currently applies to the Northeastern states of Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in place in Leh on Saturday, following recent violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.

According to the official order, assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval.

Security personnel have been deployed in the area. (ANI)

