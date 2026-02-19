New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday flagged climate change as the "biggest threat" for the world, highlighting that while the government is taking steps to resolve the issue, the public is also responsible for keeping "this earth safe".

Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, "Climate change is today emerging as the biggest threat facing the world. Many countries around the world have previously resolved that steps will need to be taken to address the dangers of climate change. The government is taking steps," adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set some targets for the nation regarding this issue.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of February 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The minister further emphasized that both government and society hold responsibility for safeguarding the future generations, adding, "It is not just the government's responsibility--it is also society's duty to keep this earth safe for future generations."

Meanwhile, India has significantly increased its financial commitment to fighting climate change, with spending on climate action rising from 3.7 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) six years ago to nearly 5.6 per cent today. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared these figures while speaking at the 'Degrees of Instability: Climate Security in a Warming World' townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 14.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, February 20: Timings for 2nd Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

She emphasised that India is not merely waiting for international aid but is proactively investing its own resources to meet environmental goals.

PM Modi has also launched several initiatives to conserve natural resources, such as Mission Mausam, Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar during his tenure.

On January 14, he also addressed a Pongal-related event, where he highlighted that protecting nature for future generations is among the "greatest neccessities".

The PM said, "Protecting the soil for future generations, conserving water, and using resources in a balanced manner are among today's greatest necessities. Initiatives such as Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar are advancing this very spirit. The Central Government is also working continuously with commitment to empower farmers." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)