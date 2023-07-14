Shillong, Jul 14 (PTI) The BSF seized clothes worth over Rs 14 lakh from near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, troops of the BSF thwarted attempts to smuggle the clothing items, mostly sarees, to Bangladesh on Thursday night, a BSF spokesperson said.

The troops noticed some movements close to the International border on Thursday night at Bagli village and when confronted, the smugglers fled away taking advantage of the thick vegetation and leaving behind the huge consignment of clothes, he said.

The seized items were later handed over to the Customs office at Borsora for further action, the officer said.

