New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A cloud cover persisted over the national capital on Wednesday morning, with the weather department predicting light to moderate rain towards the evening.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at Mixing Plant in Bajaura Area of Kullu, Fire Tenders Rush to Control Raging Flames.

The India Meteorological Department had on Tuesday issued an alert for "moderate to heavy" rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday.

"Delhi-NCR is very likely to experience one or two spells of moderate rain from Wednesday evening/night to Friday afternoon, with heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday," it said.

Also Read | Earthquake in West Bengal: 3.8 Magnitude Quake Jolts Baharampur.

The rain is likely to inundate low-lying areas and disrupt traffic on roads, it warned.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon trough will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday.

Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 221.8 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 4 percent.

Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 497.9 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)