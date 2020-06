New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A partly cloudy sky and light rain in isolated areas kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Tuesday.

However, humidity levels shot up to 91 per cent, causing inconvenience to the residents.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM uddhav Thackeray Directs Power Companies to Show 'Transparency in Their Billing Procedures' After Mumbaikars Complaint of Inflated Electricity Bill.

A fresh bout of rain is expected over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department's forecast.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius, as against 40.7 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Records 704 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, State's Tally Rises to 14,595: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 30, 2020.

Most places recorded their maximum temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met department said the city has recorded 3.2 mm rainfall since 8.30 pm on Monday.

On Monday evening, a squall with winds gusting up to 68 kilometers per hour hit the city, uprooting a number of trees across the national capital. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)