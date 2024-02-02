Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has welcomed Gujarat's budget for the year 2024-25 as aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat@2047" through sustainable development.

Welcoming the state budget presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister emphasized its focus on societal development, including the upliftment of the underprivileged, youth, farmers, and women.

The CM further mentioned, "An unprecedented development budget of Rs 3 lakh crore was allocated last year. Once again, by augmenting it by 10 percent this year, we present the people with a budget containing provisions totaling 3 lakh 32 thousand crores."

Chief Minister Patel praised Gujarat for exemplifying prudent financial management, highlighting the state's historically low public debt. The accounts for the fiscal year 2022-23 have been finalised, showing that Gujarat's total debt stands at 15.17 percent of GSDP.

This marks the lowest debt level in the past decade, positioning Gujarat among the top three states in the country with the lowest debt burden.

Despite being permitted to increase debt up to 27 percent of GSDP under Gujarat's Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, the state government has maintained its debt at only 15.17 percent. In contrast to 21 states where the debt-to-GSDP ratio exceeds 27 percent, Gujarat's commitment to fiscal discipline sets a commendable precedent.

Gujarat is steering towards the vision of becoming 5-G Gujarat, clarifying its concept, the Chief Minister said that 5-G signifies:

*Elevating Gujarat above other regions (Garvu Gujarat)* Ensuring the quality of life in Gujarat through a value-oriented civic environment, environmental balance, and the preservation of cultural heritage (Gunvantu Gujarat)Prioritising a Green Gujarat by emphasising renewable energy and a circular economy (Green Gujarat)* Cultivating a Global Gujarat that is economically and culturally connected to the entire world (Global Gujarat)* Nurturing a Vibrant Gujarat with a higher growth rate than other regions and maintaining economic leadership even in evolving global conditions (Gatishil Gujarat)

The CM said, "In 5-G Gujarat, the 'Suposhit Gujarat Mission' has been introduced to prioritise the health of mothers and children, ensuring a healthy and future generation. The role of girls is pivotal in achieving 'Swasth, Samruddha and Viksit Gujarat in 2047.' Embracing a holistic approach, we aim to promote nutrition, health, and education for all daughters."

To this end, three new schemes, namely 'Namo Lakshmi Yojana,' 'Namo Saraswati Yojana,' and 'Namoshree Yojana,' have been announced, as stated by the Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to a Swachh Bharat is evident through the nationwide cleanliness movement, which resonates with the message of cleanliness in every household. Doubling this year's budget for the "Nirmal Gujarat 2.0 campaign" and allocating Rs 2500 crore to enhance it in Gujarat reflects this commitment, the CM further emphasised."

The Chief Minister announced that seven municipalities--Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Mehsana, and Surendranagar/Vadhwan--will be established as municipal corporations to facilitate the planned development of cities.

Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision, CM Patel provided details about extending the riverfront project, which has given Ahmedabad a global identity, to Gandhinagar and Gift City. The CM further said that this extended riverfront will become a new landmark, enhancing the unique development identity of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Gift City as a Tricity.

The CM mentioned that the 38-km Sabarmati riverfront will be the world's longest and most vibrant riverfront. The CM congratulated the Finance Minister and his team for presenting a budget focused on revenue, guiding the development of "Viksit Gujarat at 2047," emphasising holistic and inclusive progress, and positioning "Viksit Gujarat" at the forefront of shaping "Viksit Bharat". (ANI)

