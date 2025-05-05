Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a key meeting on Monday to review the implementation of various Central government schemes under the Agriculture and Rural Development Departments in the state.

Chief Minister Dhami welcomed the Union Minister to the state and expressed his gratitude for the Centre's continued support towards strengthening the agriculture and rural sectors in Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Threatens Nuclear Response if India Attacks or Disrupts Water Flow.

Sharing the details of the mneeting Chouhan in a post on X said, "The double engine government under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is determined for the prosperity of the farmers, well-being and overall development of the villages. It is a pleasure that all the public welfare schemes of the Center are being implemented in a better way in Uttarakhand."

"Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development of Uttarakhand, Mr. @ganeshjoshibjp ji and other senior officials were present in the meeting," added the post.

Also Read | Nishikant Dubey Remarks Against Supreme Court, CJI: SC Refuses to Entertain PIL Against BJP MP Over 'Contemptuous' Comments on Judiciary.

Apart from this Chouhan also planted a sapling State Guest House premises in Dehradun.

In a another post on X Chouhan said, "As part of the pledge to plant a sapling every day, a sapling was planted today in the Bijapur State Guest House premises in Dehradun. In this campaign of service to Mother Nature, we got the support of Shri @ganeshjoshibjp Ji, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Soldier Welfare and Rural Development in the Government of Uttarakhand."

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Bhu-Vaikunth Shri Badrinath Dham despite bad weather, where he welcomed the devotees from the country and abroad by performing puja-archana and got information about the facilities available on the travel route, according to an official press statement.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with the devotees, took direct feedback on the travel arrangements and instructed the officials that the devotees should not face any inconvenience at any level. He said that under the master plan, the development work going on for the pilgrims and local people in Badrinath Dham will be completed at a fast pace.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Bhandara organised at Badrinath Dham, distributed prasad to the devotees and also took the prasad himself. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)