Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave strict instructions to the officials to start Operation Kalanemi against the impersonators who cheat on people and play with their sentiments in the name of Sanatan Dharma in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that many such cases have come to light in the state where anti-social elements are cheating people, especially women, by disguising themselves as saints. This is not only hurting the religious sentiments of the people, but also harming the image of social harmony and Sanatan tradition. In such a situation, if a person of any religion is found doing such acts, then strict action will be taken against him.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that just as the demon Kalanemi had tried to mislead by disguising himself as a saint, similarly, many "Kalanemi" are active in the society today who are committing crimes in religious guise. Our government is fully committed to protecting public sentiments, the dignity of Sanatan culture and maintaining social harmony. Those who spread hypocrisy in the name of faith will not be spared under any circumstances.

Earlier, the Chief Minister held a review meeting at his official residence to oversee preparations for the upcoming ₹1 lakh crore grounding ceremony in Rudrapur. He instructed officials to complete all arrangements and emphasised the importance of making the event grand and impactful, as it marks a significant step in the state's industrial development.

The Chief Minister said that the arrival of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest in this grand event is a matter of great pride and inspiration for all the people of Uttarakhand.He also added that this event will give new direction and momentum to the industrial future of the state, which will create immense employment opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand, encourage local entrepreneurship and open new doors of economic prosperity of the state.

He also shared that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth a record ₹3.5 lakh crore were signed during the Global Investors Summit, out of which projects worth ₹1 lakh crore have now reached the grounding stage.

Several senior officials attended the meeting, including Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu, R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police A.P. Anshuman, Special Secretary Dr. Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, and Managing Director (Industries) Saurabh Gaharwar. (ANI)

