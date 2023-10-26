Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in a roadshow organised in Chennai regarding the Global Investor Summit to he held in Uttarakhand in December.

Along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Satyapal Maharaj and Saurabh Bahuguna were present at the event.

During the Chennai road show, in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government signed investment MoUs worth Rs 10150 crore with various industry groups, which mainly include various industries related to healthcare, pharma, energy sector.

The MoUs signed in the first session in Chennai include MoU of Rs 1000 crore with July Ventures for startup and Ecuador respectively, Rs 1000 crore with Kshana Group for investment in health care sector, Rs 600 crore with SRM University for investment in higher education, Heliport and MoUs worth Rs 500 crore were signed with Refex Group in the energy sector, Rs 250 crore with Enfla Movi Group for Aroma Park, Rs 100 crore with Miltex Group for investment in the tourism sector. In the second session, MoUs worth Rs 1 thousand crore, Apollo Hospital 500 crore, Craft Smith India Rs 1 thousand crore, Infinity Global Rs 4 thousand crore and TPCI worth Rs 200 crore were signed.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami also addressed "The Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023""Today we have come to invite you all to the Global Investors Summit to be held in Dehradun on 8-9 December. All of you must definitely attend this Investors Summit.", Dhami said in an address."We have made more than 30 investor-friendly policies for investment in the state, so I want to ask all of you to come and invest in Uttarakhand.", he added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) and held a detailed discussion on various important issues related to the development of the state including the preparations being conducted for the successful organization of Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023. (ANI)

